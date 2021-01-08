Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth $473,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in World Fuel Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the second quarter worth $255,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 371.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 64,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,955,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,515 shares of company stock worth $995,700. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

INT stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. World Fuel Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.