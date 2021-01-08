Seigniorage Shares One Day Trading Volume Reaches $620,167.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $13.27 million and $620,167.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00108489 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.29 or 0.00441440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00230494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00051101 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,345,876 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

