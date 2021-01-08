Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SEKEY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,158. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

