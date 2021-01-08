Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SELB. William Blair cut Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.29. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 1,887,696 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $4,341,700.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,775,337.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 40,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,916,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,972 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

