SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SLQT. BidaskClub cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLQT stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,358. The company has a quick ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.75.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.