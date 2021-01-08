Sentivate Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. Sentivate has a market cap of $9.63 million and $327,929.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00038681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.41 or 0.00282218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00028679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.95 or 0.02656442 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012162 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

