Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.43. 8,841,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 4,613,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $192.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

