Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNDY opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Seven & i has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seven & i will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

