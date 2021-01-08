Sharon Benzeno Sells 6,771 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $388,587.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,443.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sharon Benzeno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $24,661.38.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,770 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $330,849.90.

On Thursday, November 19th, Sharon Benzeno sold 416 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $20,325.76.

On Monday, November 2nd, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,772 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $308,667.76.

On Monday, October 19th, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $21,371.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $59.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 41.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

