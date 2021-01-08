Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.43. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 81,705 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHERF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sherritt International from $0.30 to $0.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sherritt International from $0.15 to $0.20 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

