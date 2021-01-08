SHIELD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $49.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $198,268.28 and $49.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,382.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,204.26 or 0.02982159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.85 or 0.00423090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.64 or 0.01073841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00352520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016905 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00168695 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009887 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

