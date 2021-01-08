Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Shares of FOUR opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 662,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 279,277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,261,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

