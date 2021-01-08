Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.55% from the stock’s previous close.

FOUR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Compass Point raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $76.45.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 97.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,618,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,921 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 938.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,597,000 after acquiring an additional 945,524 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,261,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,021,000 after acquiring an additional 284,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 662,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 279,277 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

