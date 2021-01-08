ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sells 2,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $188,720.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Dan Puckett sold 10,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $847,500.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $134,880.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Dan Puckett sold 12,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $891,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $119.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 19.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.