SIBCoin Price Reaches $0.0277 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $524,239.49 and $1,551.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,512.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,161.55 or 0.03016058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.40 or 0.00413889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.77 or 0.01100352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.00371566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00017872 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00166021 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009395 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,903,758 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

