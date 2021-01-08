Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $76.64. The company has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

