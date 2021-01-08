Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGTX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,003. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,444,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,999,974. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

