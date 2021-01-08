Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.00. Sigma Labs shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 6,445 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.08). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 826.84% and a negative return on equity of 296.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Sigma Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

