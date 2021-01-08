Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.05. 587,037 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 362,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.08). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 826.84% and a negative return on equity of 296.19%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Sigma Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

