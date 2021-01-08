Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Raised to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SIG stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 240,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

