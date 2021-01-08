Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.39

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 31746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 151.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

