Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Lowered to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $46.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised Silgan from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.36.

Shares of Silgan stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,559. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 41.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 16.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth $190,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

