SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) was downgraded by Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

