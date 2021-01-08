Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $78.05.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $2,439,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,542.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 123,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 110,672 shares in the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $921,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

