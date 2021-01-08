Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,429. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

