Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 63,314,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 39,110,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 579.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3,387.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

