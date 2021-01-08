SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SITC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.58.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). SITE Centers had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $259,436.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,465,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,057,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 159,362 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 495,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 103,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 4,320.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 105,471 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 6,062.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

