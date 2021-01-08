Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Trading 8.4% Higher

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) traded up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.71 and last traded at $36.00. 2,570,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,691,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,780,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 160,135 shares in the last quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 727,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $13,437,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

