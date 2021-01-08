Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

TSLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Raymond James raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 3,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,935,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,356,000 after purchasing an additional 173,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 45.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,544,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 479,207 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,302,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $21,752,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

