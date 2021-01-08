SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Analysts

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms have commented on SKM. TheStreet raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 66,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

SKM stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

