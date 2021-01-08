Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $158.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Skyworks is well-positioned to benefit from accelerated 5G deployment and increasing demand for 5G handsets. The company’s Sky5 product portfolio facilitated several 5G smartphone launches and its offerings were selected by Samsung, VIVO, and Xiaomi as well as other Tier-1 players. Also, Skyworks’ diversified portfolio positions it well to capitalize on momentum witnessed across telemedicine along with remote work, online learning, and video streaming, triggered by coronavirus crisis. Moreover, Skyworks provided encouraging guidance for first quarter of fiscal 2021. Markedly, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, supply chain disruptions, macroeconomic uncertainties induced by the COVID-19 crisis and business impacts pertaining to Huawei-ban remain major headwinds, at least in the near term.”

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.24.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $162.68 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $163.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.13 and a 200-day moving average of $142.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.03%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.