Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WORK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.12. 12,754,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,884,277. Slack Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.62 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $2,069,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,968.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $188,775.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,014,792 shares of company stock valued at $39,548,626. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

