Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.10 and last traded at $86.77. 378,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 451,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $2,836,592.46. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $209,008.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

