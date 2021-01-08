SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.2 million.SMART Global also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75-$0.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Get SMART Global alerts:

NASDAQ SGH opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.21 and a beta of 0.87. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 9,820 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.