SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Up 5.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) shot up 5.5% on Thursday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $41.48 and last traded at $41.38. 235,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 463,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 9,820 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SMART Global by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SMART Global by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

