Smartlands Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $90,272.00 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $90,272.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00038760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00281792 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.45 or 0.02755456 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network.

Smartlands Network Token Trading

Smartlands Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

