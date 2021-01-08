Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.40.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet stock opened at $66.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 48,204 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,286,548.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,114 shares of company stock worth $29,144,764 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $164,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Smartsheet by 435.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Smartsheet by 22.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.