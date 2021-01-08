Smith Barney Citigroup Cuts Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Price Target to $5.00

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) had its price objective lowered by Smith Barney Citigroup from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CALA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 22.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

