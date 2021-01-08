Smith Barney Citigroup Downgrades Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) to Neutral

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

