SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMTX. ValuEngine downgraded SMTC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SMTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SMTC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of SMTX stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. SMTC has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $166.75 million, a PE ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SMTC will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SMTC by 550.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMTC by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMTC by 16.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SMTC by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

