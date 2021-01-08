So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SY. Wolfe Research began coverage on So-Young International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the second quarter worth about $515,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the third quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 26.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

SY stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 142.52 and a beta of 0.25.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 5.84%.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.