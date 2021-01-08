Societe Generale Lowers Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) to Sell

Societe Generale lowered shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PRDSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prada from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Prada from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Prada from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prada from $26.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.53.

PRDSY stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Prada has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

