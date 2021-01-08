SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $375.00

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $375.00 and last traded at $352.98, with a volume of 44192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.81.

Several analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.64, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.02 and its 200 day moving average is $230.48.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

