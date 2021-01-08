SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $313.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $258.00 to $313.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $239.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut SolarEdge Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.06.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $365.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.48. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $375.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $72,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

