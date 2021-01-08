SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.01

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 1070118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SolarWindow Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 2.17.

About SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

