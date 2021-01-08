Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAH. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sonic Automotive from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.80.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of SAH stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.12. 4,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,232. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.76.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 208.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 254.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.