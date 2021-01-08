SOS (NYSE:SOS) Stock Price Up 23.7%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) was up 23.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 10,018,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,310,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SOS as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOS Company Profile (NYSE:SOS)

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

