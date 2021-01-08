SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Down 38.4%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) was down 38.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 38,164,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 32,699,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.49% of SOS at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOS Company Profile (NYSE:SOS)

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

