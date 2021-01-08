Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Lifted to Outperform at Smith Barney Citigroup

Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SOLTF opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. Sosei Group has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20.

Sosei Group Company Profile

Sosei Group Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of AZD4635, an adenosine A2a antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; HTL0016878, a muscarinic M4 agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and dual muscarinic M1/M4 agonist, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

