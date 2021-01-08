South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS) Stock Price Down 21.4%

South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS) shares traded down 21.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 482,739 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 401,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.72 million and a PE ratio of -5.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) Company Profile (CVE:STS)

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

